The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) welcomes 2023 with a collection to inspire the Nations.

The exhibit “Descendants Ascending” is displayed in honor of Black History Month, on display from Jan. 9 through Feb. 17, weekdays 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Everyone from near and far is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-7 p.m., hosted by Douglas County Connection.

