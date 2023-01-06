The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) welcomes 2023 with a collection to inspire the Nations.
The exhibit “Descendants Ascending” is displayed in honor of Black History Month, on display from Jan. 9 through Feb. 17, weekdays 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Everyone from near and far is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-7 p.m., hosted by Douglas County Connection.
Artists Tracy Murrell, Jess Hill, Francine Stowe-Sinkler, Jan Hollins, and Mia Anika celebrate heritage, history, female empowerment, and the undeniable stories within our blood. “Descendants Ascending” is a show about transcendence above all else, of remembering the past while rising above, never to be better but to make those before us proud. The showcase is an ode to the hands helping us climb and a striving to claim more and aim higher, being led by the DNA within, while forging one’s own path over time and blood and history. Reverberating the theme of individuality is the variety of mediums in the exhibit, from painting to printmaking and textiles.
Tracy Murrell creates silhouettes of Black women with intentions to focus on themes of identity, migration, and displacement in the human narrative by using hand-cut patterns, encaustic painted papers and collages. Jess Hill explores the resilience of black womanhood and other marginalized groups, and depicts their dream of overcoming various levels of oppression while analyzing African folklore, quilted patterns and symbolisms. Mia Anika conceptualizes the identity, emotion and healing of inner worlds through intersections of abstractions in shape, line, and color. Francine Stowe-Sinkler combines sewing techniques with formal mediums of graphic design, painting, and printmaking; she experiments with the impact of these combinations to create intimate reactions through the lens of the African American woman. Jan Hollins also blends materials, including silk, metallics and batik fabrics, often to celebrate African fashions, history, and culture.
Whether talent, strength, ability, vision, or expression, who we are comes from an innate place inside each of us, driven by the past of our people and the future of our world. These five artists showcase many truths, that we must fulfill a destiny, and that destiny is made up of our differences — the one thing that unites us all. No matter how the theme of the exhibit moves your spirit, the truth is universally living through us all.
On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-7 p.m., the gallery will be open for the memorable reception, provided generously by DC Connection. The DC Connection was founded by Helen Catron in 1990. During the past 24 years, the DC Connection has established, supported and sponsored community events that enrich the cultural experience in the Arts, particularly as it relates to African American culture and history. For more information or to get involved, contact President Darlene Kimes at dlkimes@att.net
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
