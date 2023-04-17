New Master Gardeners recognized

Kevin Livingston, Douglas County UGA ANR agent, recently recognized several new Master Gardeners who had completed the course and had volunteered at least 50 hours in their first year. Those included in the photo are: Kevin Livingston, Marissa Clayton, Sally McManus and Mark DeJong. Those not available for the photo were: Marla Maxwell, Ruby Riley and Lynesse Goldman.

