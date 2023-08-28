K-12 scholars will enjoy more collaborative math strategies in the classroom this school year due to Georgia’s adoption of a new curriculum. The change led by Governor Brian Kemp, State Superintendent Richard Woods, and the Georgia Department of Education, transpired as Georgia sought to enhance students’ overall quality of mathematics education.
According to the Georgia Department of Education website, educators, students, and community members collaborated to create the new standards with the expectation to lay a solid foundation for student achievement. “These updated standards are designed to enhance the overall learning experience and teaching practices in mathematics education by providing deeper understanding and real-world relevance,” explains Dr. Marissa Prather, Director of STEM and Fine Arts for the Douglas County School System.
Furthermore, the transition is expected to provide clear guidance for teachers regarding specific grade level instruction and foster a more interactive learning environment, Dr. Prather adds.
Overall, the new standards can transform the educational landscape of mathematics. Chelsie Goodman, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning says educators will find more flexibility with teaching and incorporating ways for more student engagement.
“With these standards, students will develop a more profound comprehension of how mathematical concepts interconnect and how they relate to various aspects of their lives,” she said.
With education evolving, the state recognized the need to make necessary adjustments to the teaching and learning of mathematics with the ultimate goal for scholars to intensify their critical thinking skills, problem solving, and better equip them for real world math implementation. The Georgia State Board of Education approved the new standards in 2021.
