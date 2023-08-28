Math Standards

 DCSS/Special

K-12 scholars will enjoy more collaborative math strategies in the classroom this school year due to Georgia’s adoption of a new curriculum. The change led by Governor Brian Kemp, State Superintendent Richard Woods, and the Georgia Department of Education, transpired as Georgia sought to enhance students’ overall quality of mathematics education.

According to the Georgia Department of Education website, educators, students, and community members collaborated to create the new standards with the expectation to lay a solid foundation for student achievement. “These updated standards are designed to enhance the overall learning experience and teaching practices in mathematics education by providing deeper understanding and real-world relevance,” explains Dr. Marissa Prather, Director of STEM and Fine Arts for the Douglas County School System.