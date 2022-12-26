New Mountain Top Baptist Church recently held its annual Christmas event for seniors. Those pictured include Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, Missions Chairperson and Director Linda Pope and Vice Chair Willis “Smokee” Tucker. Also honored but not pictured were Deacon Michael Crawford, Board Chairman, and Bishop A. Reginald Litman, Pastor, for “Keeping the NMTBC congregation safe 2020-2022” during the pandemic. Sparks prayed for all families and youth at the event. The church also presented Sparks with 20 Bibles for the youth participating in Youth Against Violence. Anyone interested in the senior event and the next Youth Against Violence Class for January of 2023, which includes Bible Study, can contact Linda Pope at missions.nmt@gmail.com or call the church at 770-942-6855.
