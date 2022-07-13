There are still more chances to make it out to a Summer Pop Up Party at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC).
Every Thursday event packs its own surprises, with live music, new art to collect, new food trucks to sample, and door prize giveaways.
The next opportunity is July 28 from 5-7 p.m. Events at the CAC are always free and open to the public, with plenty of parking provided for guests.
Food trucks include the spice of a “Fly High” burger or a “Red hot” dog, to the cool of Giovanni’s Italian ice or Westside Creamery.
Vendors include unique artists, surprising artisans, and flavorful goods. Pick out an affordable artwork in one of the CAC exhibits, including a $20 6x6 canvas created by a local artist in the “Tiny Fundraiser.”
Mark your calendars to come out to one or all of these Summer Pop Up Parties. Each night comes with goodies and surprises, featuring local favorites and even door prizes.
View the “No Boundaries” exhibit while you listen to local live music. Become a member of the Douglasville arts center and be entered into a drawing for the annual giant gift card basket.
Shop Luxury candles by Tiffany Boone in the Pop Up Arts Shop this July before they leave for the month. You may meet an entrepreneur and learn something new.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.