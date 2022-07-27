If you missed the last Summer Pop Up Party at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC), there are still plenty of opportunities to come shop local, support small businesses, eat treats, and buy a small artwork for your personal collection.
You can be a part of the arts in your community by enjoying yourself at the center on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m. Events at the CAC are always free and open to the public, with plenty of parking provided for guests.
The Tiny Fundraiser comes to the center every year, but this year vendors are setting up on the front lawn and Food Trucks are serving up local cuisine. View the community Tiny Fundraiser exhibit where artworks are sold for $20 each to support CAC events.
On Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m., food truck options will include Butter’dudder, Giovanni’s Italian Ice, Della Rosa Cinnamon Rolls, King of Red Hots & Dogs, South of Philly, and JL’s Seafood.
Artists will sell goods of various sorts, such as fine art by Landen Prather, Stay Lit Candles, LB, Silver Butterflies, Simply Starting Fresh, and the miracle product from NATURAL4me4u.
Future Summer Pop Up Parties will take place on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
