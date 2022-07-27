CAC pic

Food truck options at the Pop Up Party on Aug. 4 will include Butter’dudder, Giovanni’s Italian Ice, Della Rosa Cinnamon Rolls, King of Red Hots & Dogs, South of Philly and JL’s Seafood.

 CAC/Special

If you missed the last Summer Pop Up Party at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC), there are still plenty of opportunities to come shop local, support small businesses, eat treats, and buy a small artwork for your personal collection.

You can be a part of the arts in your community by enjoying yourself at the center on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m. Events at the CAC are always free and open to the public, with plenty of parking provided for guests.

