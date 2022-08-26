New Manchester High School’s Mighty Marching Jaguars have been selected to perform in a jamboree event to kickoff the HBCU classic against Howard University and Alabama State University. The fan fest event today is free and open to the public.
The NMHS FAME Band has two major ensembles. Marching band in the fall and symphonic/wind band in the spring. The purpose of the program is to provide student musicians with continued training in the appropriate methods, techniques, strategies, and skills to be a successful classically trained musician. Students also have the opportunity to audition, and play in the jazz ensemble. The FAME band students are selected to play in the pit orchestra for the FAME Drama musical production each year. The FAME Band also performs in several concerts, competitions, exhibitions, and venues throughout the year.
The community is invited to support the Mighty Marching Jaguars next week as they battle one-on-one with the MLK Marching Kings of Halftime. See the full flyer and event details at http://www.nmhsbands.com/.
