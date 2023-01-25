Douglas County and Greater West Georgia will benefit from a new partnership between the Douglas County Community Service Board and the Nichols Center to provide intensive case management services for families and individuals who have at risk behaviors that include: homelessness, financial and food insufficiencies, mental illness and substance abuse history.
The $319,000 grant will allow the Nichols Center to add caseworkers and staff that can service up to 120 families.
“The program, due to start in February, will offer families meaningful resources and walk them through their therapeutic journey” according to Nichols Center Director, Tara Nichols. “We will help the community find mental health resources, assist with medication management, improve job and housing stability and improve overall quality of life.”
Nichols went on to say, “We are excited about our partnership with Community Service Board because it will enhance many of the services, we already provide to the community such as: suicide intervention trainings to Douglas County first responders and citizens; crisis Intervention; free mental health and peer grief and recovery support groups; veteran and first responders support and mental health focused community gardens."
The Youth Innovation Center that is part of the grant, is providing mental health services to youth along with a safe space that offers a computer lab, café and even a place to play computer games. The CSB funding will last through the end of the year.
The Nichols Center has been serving Douglasville since 2013 by helping families heal through wellness and recovery. Their mission for the community wellness center located in Downtown Douglasville is to serve families through free mental health support and community programs.
