On March 18th, the Douglas County Chamber hosted a Member Milestone to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of the Nichols Center. The Nichols Center is a grassroots organization focused on family wellness and recovery center for grounding and growth that has been in operation since 2013.
The Nichols Center is a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to support individuals and families in Douglas County region that are facing mental illness, trauma, substance use disorders, loss, or crisis. Their team prides themselves on providing peer connection and wellness services through several outlets to meet people where they are at regarding their need for support. The Nichols Center, Gardens, and Plant Shop is located at 6534 Spring Street in Douglasville.
For more information about the Nichols Center or to donate, contact them at 404-736-2267, or visit their website at www.nicholscenter.org. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @NicholsCenterHelpingFamiliesHeal
