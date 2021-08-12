A groundbreaking for the Guardians Community Garden at the Nichols Center is being held Saturday, Aug. 14 from 12-4 p.m.
The Nichols Center Families of Recovery is located at 6534 Spring St. in Douglasville.
The Nichols Center is inviting the entire Douglas County community, including veterans and first responders, to come out and collaborate to create this community vegetable garden and memorial rock garden as part of a therapeutic approach to treating trauma and depression.
According to Tara Nichols, founder of the center, the premise of community gardening being therapeutic is derived from the well-being and purposefulness achieved when families and communities are brought together in support of one another while doing something productive and meaningful that benefits the community at large.
The mission at the Nichols Center is to create opportunity for growth and recovery in the areas of mental health, substance abuse and addiction.
Nichols said studies show that one of the major populations that often gets ignored, but also has the greatest emotional barriers to reaching out for help with mental health is first responders and veterans.
The Guardians Project is focused on providing resources for our first responders and veterans as they are truly the guardians of our community, Nichols said.
“Our goal is the practice of nontraditional therapy, like gardening, crafting, etc., that will bring people together, but also give them a focus for their time and make them feel useful and purposeful,” Nichols said. “Additionally, we are planning to facilitate a bi-monthly open support group for veterans and first responders to continue to stay connected to the Center and to one other and allow them to participate in the resources and activities that we have available here at the center.”
She added that further details will be announced later.
The Guardians Community Garden will be designed with beautiful plants and nutritious vegetables along with a memorial rock garden, Nichols said. Once they have matured, the vegetables will be made available to anyone that desires to pick them.
The rocks will remain in the garden as a constant memorial, and can be imprinted with inspirational messages along with the names of our loved ones that place their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day, along with those men and women that we have lost.
Nichols said you will have the opportunity to custom design your own special memorial rock and that the center will create it for you with a donation.
Nichols said there are many ways the community can show its appreciation and support for those being honored with this Guardians Community Garden.
You can bring your favorite gardening tools and help us begin the creation of the garden and construction of our fall vegetable bed, she said. You may contribute any items that you would like to add to the garden or adopt a vegetable planting from our lush in-house selection of plants. You may also purchase a gift from our gift shop or make a financial donation in support of the creation and maintenance of the community garden.
This will be a fun and therapeutic gathering of friends, family and community that will include food, refreshments, fellowship and connections, Nichols said.
