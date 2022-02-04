SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Nichols Center hosted its inaugural 1001 Nights: an Exotic Journey in Recovery Gala on Jan. 15 at the Cultural Arts Center.
Nichols Center: Families of Recovery is a nonprofit connecting families with mental illness or substance abuse disorders to walk in recovery.
Celebrating eight years of mental health and recovery services for Douglas County, Nichols Center community resource center and living gift shop serves families in Douglas County and west Georgia.
“Eight years ago, our family existed in a fractured state of depression and dysfunction,” said founder Tara Nichols. “Serving the families of Douglas County has helped focus our grief towards hope and given us a new purpose. I will forever be grateful to the families that have walked with us on our journey towards healing through recovery and service.”
The night transported guests to the Arabian desert decorated in Moroccan and Persian themes. Every corner of the Cultural Arts Center held authentic pieces from these countries and beautiful exotic plants from the Nichols Center Plant Shop.
The Sultan’s banquet was catered by Christ Cutz, Catering. The plates boasted Spiced Moroccan Chicken, Shawarma, Couscous, and stuffed peppers with Jeweled Rice.
In keeping with the Nichols Center’s values of sobriety, an exotic tea bar presented by Energy Lab Bar, provided the guests with mock-tail mojitos and elderberry sea moss tea.
The night began with live Pianist Pollock, a wonderful live auction.
Retired Juvenile Court Judge Judge Peggy H.Walker spoke of the incredible importance of trauma informed mental health and substance use treatment opportunities. Her long standing support of the Nichols Center rang true as she spoke of the innovative therapeutic programs the center offers for people seeking treatment and support.
“I believe that everyone should have the chance to achieve recovery and it is our job as members of the community to give them that chance to do so and Nichols Center is certainly one of those important places in our community,” Judge Walker said.
“Ninety-five% of juveniles referred to us had parents with a substance use issue. Substance use is not the only issue that presents itself. We have many people with substance abuse issues, two-thirds of those also had a mental health diagnosis. If we can’t treat both simultaneously we can’t be successful.
“It is important for us to build that long term trust in places like the Nichols Center, because you have to be able to heal from the trauma before you can address the substance abuse.
“Some people can’t find the words to tell you what they have experienced. And it is our job to find ways to help them heal and however it is that we need to do that. We have to be on the cutting edge and that is where the Nichols Center is. They are already understanding that healing can come from movement, healing can come from meditation, healing can come from yoga. Those are the ways that we are just coming to understand that can rewire the brain from those traumatic events.”
Stories of hope and healing were shared by Nichols Center families that have been actively involved with the Nichols Center over the last eight years of service. Each volunteer presented awards and recognition for the community individuals that supported their journey with the Nichols Center.
Judge Walker was presented with the Hero of Recovery award for her tireless efforts to save families in recovery.
Christian Burrell, a graduate of the Family Treatment Court and seven-year veteran of the Nichols Center: Families of Recovery program, presented the award as she shared her story of reunification and hope.
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams was presented with the Growing Recovery Award from Mental Health Court Graduate Teddy Wilding.
Wilding shared his survivor story from a suicide attempt that ended in legal charges. The Mental Health HOPE Court team fought to bring Wilding into their program and through their support he has been able to restore so much of his life. Wilding has been a lead volunteer at the Nichols Center to bring NAMI services to the community.
Tim Prewett, Douglas Felony Drug Court Administrator and Director, was honored with the Torch award for lighting the way for recovery in our community. Though he was not able to attend the event, Eddie Clay, from the first graduating class shared his story. The Clay family was able to find support in recovery through the Nichols Center.
Programs that are made possible by the contributions to the Nichols Center fundraising events have allowed the center to provide meaningful services to families in need at no cost.
Some of the programs the Nichols Center offers include: Weekly NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) Peer support groups for families with mental illness. Free support groups for families and individuals walking in recovery such as Women’s Wellness group, Art Journaling, Yoga, Movement Based Therapy through Belly Dance, and more.
The center’s Guardians Group: Veterans and First Responders support group meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday and First Responders Breakfast on the first Monday of the month.
Nichols Center continues to spearhead Suicide Intervention Trainings in Douglas County to turn the tide on suicide. They offer ongoing support to the community Accountability Courts to provide mental health medications and other basic needs for participants. They also work to create awareness and reduce the stigma for mental health and substance use disorders through community events and fundraisers.
The event was closed by one of the newest peer volunteers to join the Nichols Center team. Rodney Williams and his wife Jacquelyn have been living and working in Douglas County for five years.
Williams shared how his story of childhood trauma shaped his life towards incarceration and compound PTSD. When Williams stopped by the Nichols Center to lend a hand, he found a safe place to begin unpacking the trauma and a place to heal from a life of violence.
“I was able to assimilate but not heal. What Tara did was give me the ability to heal and take it a step further and reach back and help others,” Williams said.
For more information about the Nichols Center visit their website at www.nicholscenter.org. The Nichols Center is located downtown Douglasville at 6534 Spring Street. They love for families to come by the plant shop on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have upcoming events and class schedules posted on their website and social media pages.
