The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) displays another year of exceptional talent from several States at the National Juried Arts Show (NJAS).

The NJAS exhibit will be displayed Sept. 7-28 at the CAC gallery, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The opening reception and awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m., hosted by the Douglas County Art Guild (DCAG) with refreshments, and free to the public.