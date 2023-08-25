The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) displays another year of exceptional talent from several States at the National Juried Arts Show (NJAS).
The NJAS exhibit will be displayed Sept. 7-28 at the CAC gallery, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The opening reception and awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m., hosted by the Douglas County Art Guild (DCAG) with refreshments, and free to the public.
Come view the presentation of prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, Honorable Mention, and the DCAG award for a particularly remarkable painting. Come back throughout September to tour the exhibit and submit your vote for your favorite artwork. At the end of the month, one last cash prize will be presented for the People’s Choice award.
Artists submitted work from across the country, including Ohio, Arkansas, Alabama, and Florida, but wall space at the CAC gallery is limited. Three credentialed artists selected the final collection of work for the NJAS showcase and will view the final exhibit again in person to determine the final winners. The three honored judges for NJAS 2023 are Donald Holdman, who received his education from both the University of Colorado and Trinidad State College; Susan James, who received her education in New York City from Parsons School of Design and Thomas Edison State College in New Jersey; and Miles Davis who received his BFA from Auburn University. The final array of artwork includes oil paintings, acrylic, paper-cutting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, collage, and more.
Follow the CAC on social media @artsdouglas to hear announcements about the winners and so much more. Want future updates delivered directly to your door? Join the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County with a membership this month and be entered into the drawing for a gift card basket worth over $300.00. Memberships must be entered by September 7 for a chance to win.
Reception host, the Douglas County Art Guild, founded in 1973, is an organization composed of practicing artists and friends of the visual arts in Douglas County. The organization’s mission is to promote the arts in the community while advancing local artists through networking and exhibition opportunities. The Guild provides informative lectures, notable speakers, and educational demonstrations across all mediums in an effort to stimulate and inspire its members.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
