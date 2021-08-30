special to the sentinel
The National Juried Arts Show (NJAS) opens later this week at the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County.
The NJAS exhibit will be displayed Sept. 2-30 at the CAC Gallery, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. The reception will be held Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m., is free to the public, and is being hosted by the Douglas County Art Guild (DCAG). There will be a presentation of awards for first, second, and third place, and Honorable Mention. The Mary Ann Carney award, a special award presented by the DCAG, will also be announced on the night of the reception.
Citizens are invited to come back throughout the month to tour the exhibit and vote for their favorite artwork. At the end of the month, one last cash prize will be presented for the People’s Choice award.
Submissions came into the CAC from across the country, including Ohio and Florida, but spots were limited. The final array of artwork includes oil paintings, acrylic, paper-cutting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, collage, and more.
This year’s jury panel welcomed three accredited Judges with well-rounded backgrounds in various art forms: Nikki Davidson, a professional artist owning Thunder Ridge Studio in Dallas, Ga., trained in California Community Colleges; Valerie Dibble, Professor of Art currently at KSU with a background in printmaking and photography; Shawn Campbell, holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the The University of Akron and a Master of Fine Arts from UGA.
Follow the CAC on social media to hear announcements about the winners and so much more. Want to personally receive updates and future announcements? Join the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County with a membership this month and be entered into the drawing for a gift card basket drawing worth over $300. Memberships must be entered by Sept. 3 for a chance to win.
Reception host, the Douglas County Art Guild, founded in 1973, is an organization composed of practicing artists and friends of the visual arts in Douglas County. The organization’s mission is to promote the arts in the community while advancing local artists through networking and exhibition opportunities. The Guild provides informative lectures, notable speakers, and educational demonstrations across all mediums in an effort to stimulate and inspire its members.
