SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) presents the 2022 National Juried Arts Show (NJAS). The NJAS exhibit will be displayed Sept. 1-29 at the CAC gallery, Monday-Friday 9-5 p.m.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:08 pm
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) presents the 2022 National Juried Arts Show (NJAS). The NJAS exhibit will be displayed Sept. 1-29 at the CAC gallery, Monday-Friday 9-5 p.m.
The reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6-8 p.m., free to the public, and hosted by the Douglas County Art Guild (DCAG).
The public is invited to view the presentation of awards for first, second, third place, and honorable mention.
A special award presented by the DCAG will also be announced on the night of the reception. Citizens can come back throughout the month with guests to tour the exhibit and submit their vote for your favorite artwork. At the end of the month, one last cash prize will be presented for the People’s Choice award.
Submissions came into the CAC from across the country, including Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee, but spots were limited.
The final array of artwork includes oil paintings, acrylic, paper-cutting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, collage and more.
This year’s jury panel welcomed three accredited judges with well-rounded backgrounds in various art forms: full-time studio and exhibiting artist Carrie Penley; visual artist and creator of Black Art in America, Najee Dorsey; and international award-winning fine art photographer, Jennifer Cardinell.
Follow the CAC on social media to hear announcements about the winners and so much more. Want to personally receive updates and future announcements? Join the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County with a membership this month and be entered into the drawing for a gift card basket drawing worth over $300. Memberships must be entered by Sept. 1 for a chance to win.
Reception host, the Douglas County Art Guild, founded in 1973, is an organization composed of practicing artists and friends of the visual arts in Douglas County. The organization’s mission is to promote the arts in the community while advancing local artists through networking and exhibition opportunities. The Guild provides informative lectures, notable speakers, and educational demonstrations across all mediums in an effort to stimulate and inspire its members.
