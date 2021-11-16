The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) recently presented awards for its National Juried Arts Show (NJAS) exhibit.
This year, the CAC arrived at first, second, and third place awards, and honorable mention, with the expertise of three credible judges. And members of the community voted for the prestigious People's Choice award.
Throughout the month of September, visitors came to view the exhibit to vote on their favorite artwork (one vote per guest) so that one more artist would be announced for the People’s Choice award.
The winner of the NJAS 2021 People’s Choice Award was Carlos Anduze for “City Lights.” The prize piece is a contemporary mixed media work with a horizon of textural golds and blues. The title implies an abstract scene of distant lights. The votes came as no surprise after the large artwork was a star of the show, with many guests at the opening reception posing in front of the work.
The annual National Juried Arts Show 2021 (NJAS) sees talents from multiple states represented, along with an amazing collection of styles in multiple art forms. Miller Architecture and Planning sponsored this year’s show.
Taking first place was Laura Smith for “Carrollton Train Depot;” second place went to E. Richard Clark for “Blocks” from his Quiltmaker series; rEN Dillard took third place for “Gone Again;” Honorable Mention went to Nancy Long for “Horse Race Study II.” The Douglas County Art Guild presented the Mary Ann Carney Award to Nancy Long as well, for her paint-work in “With Lemons, Please!”
For more information about what’s happening at your home for the arts – the CAC – and to stay current with community opportunities, sign up for their monthly E-newsletter at Artsdouglas.org. The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
