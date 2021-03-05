The award-winning Fine Arts Magnet Education program at New Manchester High School is presenting the Broadway hit "In The Heights" conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
"In the Heights" will run March 18 through 20 in the Fine Arts theater on the NMHS campus.
"In The Heights" tells the universal story of a vibrant Cuban, Dominican, and Puerto Rican community in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood—a place where the coffee from the bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the streets explode with the songs and rhythms of three generations.
It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. "In The Heights" is the winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations.
The show was conceived, and the music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is perhaps best known today as the creator of Hamilton, which won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 including Best Musical.
"In The Heights" is an exhilarating musical with a universal message to share. It is a story of spirited celebration, great loss, profound faith and resiliency. The play centers on a close-knit Dominican, Cuban, and Puerto Rican neighborhood facing financial fallout from the encroaching corporate gentrification which is squeezing out their small businesses. The rapidly changing landscape of the neighborhood adds to the tension of an unsure future. The show has great universal appeal and speaks to everyone about how we reconcile home and belonging, staying and leaving, where we come from and where we need to be.
There will be limited seating and strict COVID compliance guidelines regarding seating and mask usage.
Tickets are $15 (adults) / $10 (students). To book tickets, go to www.freshtix.com or call 678-701-6114.
