Students from New Manchester High school’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently delivered 100 kits to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta.
These kits will be used by families housed at the local Ronald McDonald house during short and long-term hospital stays.
“Our chapter’s culture is rooted in community service, we have so much, therefore we feel it is important to always give to those in need” said Chapter Vice President Kossivi Edoh.
Kits were built in large part with donations from NMHS students and FBLA members, community organizations and supporters of the chapter.
“We would like to thank everyone who donated to our cause, without you our project would not have been possible” said project Chair Chioma Nketah.
FBLA members will present a report of the community service project timeline, successes and challenges, at the FBLA State Leadership Conference this upcoming March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.