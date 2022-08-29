After spending his summer in France, New Manchester High School French teacher John Green is starting the school year eager to share his experiences with his students.
The teacher spent three weeks in an intensive language course at French in Normandy in Rouen, France. A grant from Alpha Delta Kappa, a service sorority, helped pay for tuition.
Green’s French language and culture studies improved his conversational skills and updated his knowledge of contemporary France.
“The program offered instruction entirely in French eight hours a day, five days a week,” Green explains. “By the end of the day, my ears and brain were truly fatigued.”
Yet his immersive experience continued even after leaving the classroom. Through daily interactions with his local host family, he acquired even more French language and culture.
In addition to improving his fluency and adding new strategies to his pedagogical repertoire, Green learned about Normandy, a province steeped in French and American history. Rounding out his stay in francophone Europe, the teacher journeyed to Luxembourg and Belgium. His most vivid memories are those of Mont St. Michel, le Tour de France, and the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial.
Green last studied in France in 2007. He says teachers often forget what it’s like to sit still and listen intently for long periods. As he approaches this school year with renewed enthusiasm, he is reminded of what it’s like to be a student rather than an instructor in a foreign language classroom.
“Engaging, interactive lessons that teach practical skills–all in the target language–held my attention and improved my language proficiency,” he says.
Green remains convinced, now more than ever, that delivering high-quality instruction helps students master the basics of French. He looks forward to sharing his experiences with New Manchester students and getting them excited about another year of learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.