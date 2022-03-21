Georgia Highlands College (GHC) is waiving the $30 application fee through the month of March making it a perfect time for future students to apply for upcoming summer classes or for next fall.
Additionally, students have the opportunity to use the same financial aid options during the summer as they can in the fall or spring, such as the HOPE/Zell Miller Scholarship. A full breakdown of the summer financial aid process can be found by clicking here.
GHC offers in-person, remote and hybrid classes to fit any schedule. Programs such as the Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and the new bachelor’s in Building Information Modeling Management are designed to meet everchanging local workforce needs.
You can learn more about GHC and contact an admissions counselor by completing the college’s admissions inquiry form.
The application fee will be waived for all GHC applicants through the end of March. You can complete your application online. Visit highlands.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.