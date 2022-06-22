The Douglas County Chamber, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership and Douglas County Sentinel are pleased to announce the 2022 Douglas County Small Business Awards program.
These organizations are proud to recognize the important role those small businesses play in Douglas County and its economy. Awards will be announced at the Community Leadership Luncheon sponsored by Kaiser Permanente and Wellstar Douglas Hospital on July 20th.
The Douglas County Small Business Awards offer a space to celebrate and recognize outstanding business and individuals who are contributing to the economic growth and sustainability through their innovation, hard work and drive or success. Any business located in Douglas County is eligible to apply. The awards recognition focuses on diversifying the opportunities to recognize small businesses in Douglasville and Douglas County.
“The Douglas County Chamber understands the importance of creating an environment to foster entrepreneurial sustainability. Celebrating our entire business community and their success, innovation and growth is an important piece of this environment and I am thrilled to partner with Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership and the Douglas County Sentinel to recognize outstanding businesses in Douglas,” commented Douglas County Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray.
2022 Douglas Small Business Awards CategoriesDouglas County Small Business of the Year
Celebrating businesses that were true rock stars over the past year. These businesses created a mix of innovation, growth, and service to the community. Finalists will be selected in each category by employee size including 1-10 employees, 11-25 employees, and 26-50 employees. Criteria: demonstrated growth (sales, customer base, employee size, etc.) between 1/1/2021-6/1/2022, demonstrated innovation within their industry and/or the community, must be in operation for three years or more (as of 1/1/2019), contributed to Chamber and/or community-oriented projects, must be for-profit, must be located in Douglas County. Business does not have to be a Chamber member, any business in Douglas is encouraged to apply. Finalists will be selected in each category and the winners will be announced at the Winter Ball & Community Awards in February 2022.
Douglas County Small Business to Watch
This is a special shout-out to businesses that are shaking up the small business space. This award will celebrate unique business concepts, creative marketing and branding, and innovative ways of reaching clients. Criteria: demonstrated innovation and creativity within their industry and/or the community, must be in operation less than three years (as of 1/1/2019), must be for-profit, must be located in Douglas County, business does not have to be a Chamber investor or member, any business in Douglas is encouraged to apply.
Douglas County Legacy in Business Award
This top-tier recognition will pay tribute to an entrepreneur who has reached the pinnacle of prosperity over time.
Criteria: leader for a for-profit company with 1-50 employees, business must be located in Douglas County, business owner does not have to be a Chamber member, any business owner in Douglas is encouraged to apply.
Health Hero Awards
In partnership with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, these awards celebrate an organization and individual’s efforts to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure. Criteria: individuals must currently live or work in Douglas County, organizations must have a location in Douglas County, business or individual does not have to be a Chamber member, any business or individual is encouraged to apply.
Nominations for the awards are being accepted through June 24th. There are no criteria for individuals seeking to nominate a business or individual, anyone can submit a nomination. Nominations can be submitted at www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
For more information about the 2022 Douglas County Small Business Awards, please contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770.942.5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
Special to The Sentinel
