Four nonprofit organizations received significant donations toward their mission to support local youth education through their unique programs and services. Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union, invested a total of $35,000 in the educational services organizations Wednesday, kicking off the 10th year of its Philanthropic Fund awards.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta was awarded $10,000 to support its “Big Futures” curriculum, which emphasizes college and career exploration for students in grades 8 through 12. The organization, which offers one-to-one mentoring relationships for area youth, serves families in 12 metro Atlanta counties including Douglas County.

