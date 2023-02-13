Four nonprofit organizations received significant donations toward their mission to support local youth education through their unique programs and services. Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union, invested a total of $35,000 in the educational services organizations Wednesday, kicking off the 10th year of its Philanthropic Fund awards.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta was awarded $10,000 to support its “Big Futures” curriculum, which emphasizes college and career exploration for students in grades 8 through 12. The organization, which offers one-to-one mentoring relationships for area youth, serves families in 12 metro Atlanta counties including Douglas County.
“The funds you are awarding us will help provide High School Littles with tailored resources, support, and programs resulting in these Littles graduating from high school and preparing to take on adult life head on,” said Kwame Johnson, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.
Another $10,000 was awarded to Communities in Schools of Atlanta, a dropout prevention organization that partners with 63 schools in economically challenged areas across Atlanta Public Schools, as well as Clayton County, DeKalb County, and Fulton County Public Schools. The grant will help provide wraparound services and intensive case management to nearly 2,800 students and support the organization’s College and Career Readiness Program.
Breakthrough Atlanta also received $10,000 to support its Vox Teen Voices program, which offers free afterschool and summer workshops for Atlanta teens.
Mental Fitness 21st Century Learning received $5,000 to support its STEAM Academy, which allows many students who lack access to quality, affordable afterschool programs to participate in a STEAM curriculum that includes drones and robotics.
“Each of these organizations deserves our support and thanks for their commitment to our youth,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said. “Children are the future of our communities, so we should all be invested in their success.”
Through its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community will invest a total of $150,000 in 20 metro Atlanta non-profit organizations throughout 2023.
