This photograph shows Ernest Galloway, left, who served for many years at the Douglas County Courthouse shining shoes for countless Douglas County citizens, according to Barbara Woodell with the Douglas County Museum of History & Art. Galloway was a beloved fixture at the courthouse and has now retired. Woodell said he donated his shoeshine stand to the museum for exhibition. He used his "Box" at the Douglasville bus terminal, the Douglas County Bank, and the Douglas County Courthouse. He attended Hutcheson High School and R.L. Cousins High School. The museum's caption for this photo reads, " He took a look at his friend James' work boots and said 'Nope!'"

 Museum of History & Art/Special

