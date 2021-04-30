This photograph shows Ernest Galloway, left, who served for many years at the Douglas County Courthouse shining shoes for countless Douglas County citizens, according to Barbara Woodell with the Douglas County Museum of History & Art. Galloway was a beloved fixture at the courthouse and has now retired. Woodell said he donated his shoeshine stand to the museum for exhibition. He used his "Box" at the Douglasville bus terminal, the Douglas County Bank, and the Douglas County Courthouse. He attended Hutcheson High School and R.L. Cousins High School. The museum's caption for this photo reads, " He took a look at his friend James' work boots and said 'Nope!'"
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Man charged with stealing over $400K in goods from Lithia clothing warehouse
- GreyStone Power named Business Partner of the Year by Lt. Gov. Duncan
- Initial unemployment claims in Georgia continue to fall
- New report: Low-income Georgia workers would benefit most from Medicaid expansion
- Biden talks voter integrity, new taxes at metro Atlanta rally
- Wellstar recognized for excellence, service, leadership
- 10 students from Douglas County named 2021 Georgia Scholars
- Post Road bridge work delayed; Valentin: Completion pushed back to mid-June
Most Popular
Articles
- The Hud: Elena Hudson’s new food truck has plenty of ‘girl power’ and barbecue with a creative twist
- Former coach convicted on child porn charges
- Former Douglas County EMT admits taking prescription opioids from patient
- Post Road bridge work delayed; Valentin: Completion pushed back to mid-June
- 10 students from Douglas County named 2021 Georgia Scholars
- Atlanta man accused of stealing rental car
- Douglasville race/walker makes Olympic Trials at indoor meet
- Coroner to get $31k supplement and new vehicles
- Medical marijuana for Georgians nears reality
- BOC, Development Authority discuss proposed Foxhall annexation
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.