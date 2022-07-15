Before blasting into theaters this summer, the Disney blockbuster "Lightyear" welcomed a group of Douglas County students to preview Buzz's galactic adventures. North Douglas Elementary School students were selected to attend the early look as special guests of one of the film's stars, actress and producer Keke Palmer.
In the spin-off of the Disney film "Toy Story," Palmer plays teen Izzy Hawthorne, Buzz's friend who dreams of becoming a Space Ranger. In real life, the actress is a partner of Saving Our Daughters, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students overcome social barriers that prevent them from thriving.
Saving Our Daughters previously partnered with North Douglas Elementary School for a successful doll drive. The holiday event put dolls and gifts in the hands of North Douglas students.
Their partnership continued last month when the thirty-three girls and their teachers attended the preview. Disney surprised the North Douglas girls at the premiere with a bag filled with Disney items.
After the sneak preview, one student played the role of a Hollywood reporter with the film's star. Fifth-grade broadcasting student Kinsley Murray discussed the movie virtually with the actress and inquired about her journey to success.
North Douglas teacher Antrovise Lemon says attending the sneak preview was a phenomenal experience. She explains it was even more significant because North Douglas was the only school at the premiere.
"We are always proud to represent the Douglas County School System. We are grateful to Saving Our Daughters and Disney for providing this opportunity," she says. "The film's celebration allowed the community and Disney to interact with Douglas County students. We were happy to show that our school and district are filled with exceptional students and dedicated teachers. "
