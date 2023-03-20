Head Start

 DCSS/Special

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North visited Douglas County’s Head Start program last week, highlighting the importance of early childhood education. During a visit filled with smiles, laughter, and literacy, he learned about the program’s impact on young learners.

In addition to speaking with students, Superintendent North talked with program administrators and teachers to learn about the program’s successes. He also spent time observing classroom learning and reading to students.

