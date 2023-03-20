Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North visited Douglas County’s Head Start program last week, highlighting the importance of early childhood education. During a visit filled with smiles, laughter, and literacy, he learned about the program’s impact on young learners.
In addition to speaking with students, Superintendent North talked with program administrators and teachers to learn about the program’s successes. He also spent time observing classroom learning and reading to students.
While there, Superintendent North expressed admiration for the staff member’s dedication and hard work. He shared excitement about meeting the future scholars and later shared that he attended Head Start as a child. His visit reminded teachers that their work is invaluable. Early education, he says, is critical to our community’s success. As a result, Superintendent North says we must strengthen the years from birth to five. “The Head Start program is an investment in our community’s future,” he explains.
“The Douglas County School System must continue to support early childhood education programs. We must work together to provide every Douglas County child with the necessary resources to thrive.”
He also emphasized early childhood education as a key factor in ensuring all children have an equal opportunity to succeed. Chelsie Goodman, K-5 Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, agrees. Goodman says the visit highlights the district’s commitment to ensuring all children have a firm foundation for lifelong learning and success. She adds, “When we invest in our children’s education, we invest in the future of our community.”
