 Northland/Special

Northland, a national real estate private equity firm, announced earlier this month the acquisition of 670 Thornton, a 344-unit apartment community in Lithia Springs.

Situated just 15 miles west of Atlanta, 670 Thornton balances suburban seclusion and job and urban accessibility with immediate access to the East Coast’s largest industrial job corridor, the company said in a news release.