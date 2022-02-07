Norton Financial, an independent financial advisory firm in Carrollton, on Feb. 3 announced Jason Norton’s inclusion in LPL’s Chairman’s Club. This elite award is presented to less than 5% of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors nationwide.
“I’m proud to congratulate Jason Norton on behalf of LPL,” said Angela Xavier, LPL Executive Vice President, Independent Advisor Services. “We applaud his dedication to making meaningful impacts in the lives of its clients every day. We’re honored to support advisors like Jason Norton and J. Backus and wish them continued success.”
“This would not be possible without our unbelievable team,” said founder and CEO Jason Norton. “The ensemble we have at Norton Financial serves our clients with unparalleled dedication and I feel so fortunate to have the people we have.”
Norton is celebrating his 18th year as a professional in the financial services industry. He joined LPL Financial in 2011 after spending his first seven years with a regional broker-dealer. Norton earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of West Georgia in 2004 after graduating from Young Harris College in 2002. Norton Financial provides access to independent financial planning services, investment advice and asset management services to clients across the United States.
With over $244 million in client assets* Norton Financial has grown to a team of five talented individuals. The firm provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and more. Norton Financial is affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.
