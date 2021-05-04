The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) showcases a beautiful nostalgic collection of artworks this May entitled “Early Days.”
Susan Knight Smith, Sally Storey Jones, Coë Steinwart, and Laura Smith exhibit an array of paintings that tell a tale of a simpler time. The CAC invites citizens to take a moment to come into the center from your rushing around to experience the classic tones of the historical center May 10-June 24, weekdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. An opening reception will take place May 13 from 5-7 p.m., hosted by the Farmer’s Table.
Coë Steinwart captures special places with bright colors and bold brushstrokes. She works primarily in watercolor and has won numerous awards and placements in permanent collections in the U.S. and abroad.
Laura Smith focuses on prosaic scenes turned visionary with light. She is originally from Massachusetts and actually began her art journey by pursuing music studies and holds a master’s degree in history.
Sally Storey Jones captures moments in time as if out of a catalog of memories. She often begins with old photographs of peeling, dark buildings, but ends up trying to freshen them with her paints to look like they are new.
Susan Knight Smith, once a teacher before an exhibiting and published artist, presents visions of yesterday in a dreamlike style. She works primarily in pastel to achieve her soft, expressive quality.
Farmer’s Table will host the opening reception on May 13 from 5-7 p.m., with food fit for the theme of our yesteryears.
Farmer’s Table is a family-owned and operated store that started as a little produce store inside of a gas station and continued to grow over the past 10 years. They offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with a café, ice-cream parlor, market, fresh produce, and a gift shop with hand-crafted goods.
