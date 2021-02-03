Nothing Bundt Cakes sweetens up Douglas County

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Nothing Bundt Cakes owner, Laurie Shepherd, staff, customers and Chamber representatives celebrated their recent grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Jan. 14. Nothing Bundt Cakes is a bakery chain featuring bundt cakes of all sizes and flavors. They are located at 2911 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 200 in Douglasville.
Nothing Bundt Cakes was created by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz as a home-based project. It has grown into a nationwide franchise, with a new addition in Douglasville. The Douglasville Nothing Bundt Cakes prides itself on providing customers with the highest quality bundt cakes, superior service, and creative solutions in a warm and welcoming environment.
The bakery offers cakes for different occasions, including corporate gift desserts. They have several flavors and offer a gluten free chocolate chip option as well. Their sizes range from the tiny “bundtinis” to the larger tiered cake. To complete any special occasion, they also offer select gifts and party supplies.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Laurie, “We look forward to continuing to support and promote Nothing Bundt Cakes as you serve the community delicious treats in your bakery. It is sure to be the hot spot of the year.”
For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, contact Laurie at 770-919-4141 or visit their website at www.nothingbundtcakes.com. Find them on Facebook at Nothing Bundt Cakes (Douglasville, GA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.