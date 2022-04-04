SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) is celebrating some of the most delicious aspects of being human in the energetic, colorful, and visually flavorful exhibit “Nourish.”
Nourish will be on display at the CAC gallery April 7-28, with an opening reception on the evening of Thursday, April 7 from 6-8 p.m., hosted by Destination Theatre. Refreshments will be provided to indulge on while viewing the art and meeting the artists.
Four exceptional artists paint to express the goodness of life, with subjects that feed our body, soul, and mind. Scott French, Diana Marino, Erika Sears and Steven Walker present a display of captivating visual delights.
From sightseeing landscapes to still-life feasts, each artist uses a distinguished brushstroke with singular style. With vibrant colors, yummy views, and refined techniques, the collection inspires viewers to ponder, ‘What does nourishment mean to me?’
“I’ve painted a series of our guilty pleasures,” shares French, “the ones you sneak down to the kitchen to eat in the middle of the night … with this collection, you can feed your eyes and spare yourself the guilt.”
Returning from a trip to Italy, Marino expressed to CAC staff, “I want people to find something that speaks to them in the work.”
Pointing to an assortment of landscapes and sharing the stories behind them, Marino declared, “An artwork has touched a life even if they see a scene and think, ‘I want to visit that place!’ ”
Walker added the sentiment of feeding one’s soul, reiterating nourishment happens mentally and spiritually as much as it does physically. His work not only presents subject matter so crisply that it looks edible, but he creates a moment in time for the viewer to pause and study.
Destination Theatre is dedicated to creating excellent and imaginative touring productions for people of all ages, backgrounds, and demographics. The organization aims to provide exciting, educational, and high-quality theatre experiences in communities across the U.S. and beyond, offering touring shows for youth and adults, workshops, classes, school partnership programs, and more.
Destination Theatre brings a special surprise to the nourishing evening by way of musical entertainment and a sneak peek of one of their theatrical hits. The CAC will take the utmost precaution for its guests by strongly encouraging masks and social distancing, limiting numbers, and providing hand sanitizer throughout the gallery.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.