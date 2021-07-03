The NPHC of Douglas County (The Combined Greek Organizations), will be hosting a back to school "Fill the Bus" school supply drive on Saturday, July 31 from 12-4 p.m. in front of the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park.
NHPC will have a Douglas County School System bus they hope to fill with school supplies for the students of Douglas County, according to Dion Bartley with the group.
For more information, contact Kenneth Rucker at Presidentnphcdouglas@gmail.com or NPHC secretary at NPHCdouglas3@gmail.com.
