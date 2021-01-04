After taking their oaths of office last week during the county’s swearing-in ceremonies at the courthouse, elected officials talked about bringing unity to the county.
Just about each of the newly-elected or reelected officials spoke about how the county needs to come together regardless of political party or race.
“We have to find common ground to do what is right for this county and country,” said Superior Court Judge Beau McClain. “There is not just a pandemic of a virus, but a pandemic of division. If it is not a good deal for both sides then it is not a good deal.”
Following McClain’s speech, newly-elected Probate Judge Christina Peterson echoed similar feelings.
“I agree we should love each other as God has loved us,” she said.
Most of the 10 officials took aim at social media for helping spread the divide in the county.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said she took an oath to work for all the citizens of the county.
“This is One Douglas County,” said Jones. “The oath I’ve sworn to do what is right for the county and not on party affiliation.”
Glenn Easterwood, the new District 5 Board of Education member, used most of his talk to the citizens on unifying the county.
“I’m sure if chairman Jones had the support of all the citizens, her job would be a lot easier and she could get more done,” he said. “This is a wonderful county and great people on both sides. We can’t do it fighting against each other.”
Easterwood said he ran for public office because he wants to serve all the citizens of the county.
He said politics should be taken out when dealing with the education of the youth.
“I love every family in Douglas County,” Easterwood said. “Politics shouldn’t rear its ugly face in education. Our kids deserve better.”
He said he will pledge to help change this in the county.
“I know some people don’t like what I’m saying,” Easterwood said. “I will change the people in my circle, and my circle overlaps everybody in this room.”
Easterwood said leaders should be chosen by their ability and not party affiliation.
“I’ve never voted straight ticket in my life,” Easterwood said.
In his closing, McClain challenged the citizens to “to see each other as God sees us.”
“Maybe it’s not that simple,” McClain said. “We need to stop trying to win every argument.”
