Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn, Metro Atlanta’s longest, continuously running, all-volunteer community theater will launch its 50th season with “On Golden Pond.”
Written by Ernest Thompson, and later adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda, the play focuses on an aging couple and their relationship with their daughter and the men in her life.
It is a well-loved drama with comedic moments and a tender, emotional core.
The cast of “On Golden Pond” features Kermit Rolison as Norman Thayer, Jill Lucas as Ethel Thayer, Aiden Williams as Billy Ray, Jr. Heather May as Chelsea Thayer, Matt Schwabauer as Charlie Martin and Will Evans as Bill Ray.
“It has been a great experience exploring the universal themes in this show,” said director Jonny May.
“Each actor has found moments that connect with aspects of their own life and really created something unique.
“This is also a special show because we get to start this milestone season for the theater.”
Southside Theatre Guild has special plans for all of their productions this season.
First, each show is one that has been performed at the theater sometime during its history.
In addition to exclusive receptions prior to curtain, ticket prices for all opening night performances will revert to what admission prices were when the play was initially performed. “ On Golden Pond” was last produced by Southside Theatre Guild in 1999, so ticket prices on Thursday, Sept. 15 will be $10 for adults and $8 for children under the age of 12.
Admission for all other performances are $0 for adults and $12 for children under the age of 12.
The theater will also be connecting with community organizations throughout the 50th season.
During “On Golden Pond” patrons who bring a canned or non-perishable food item to donate to Fairburn First Baptist Food Bank will receive a free concession item.
“We’re asking everyone to spread the word about this show and the special season at Southside Theatre Guild,” said Jonny May. “This a terrific show, one that will make you laugh and maybe shed a tear or two.”
Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 22-24 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25. Visit stgplays.com to reserve our tickets and be a part of Southside Theatre Guild’s historic season.
