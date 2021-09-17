OneLife Fitness celebrates grand opening of new location

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
OneLife Fitness Regional Vice President, Jason Pelusi, President and COO, Ori Gorfine, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new location by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Aug. 25.
Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness providing its award-winning, full-service health clubs to communities in Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Missouri. This continues the company’s commitment and investment in bringing health and fitness to the Atlanta region with a total of 12 locations.
The new Onelife Fitness Sports Club is in the former Toys R Us in the Landing at Arbor Place adjacent to the Arbor Place Mall at the Chapel Hill Road and Douglas Blvd intersection. The new location features three boutique studios, an indoor saltwater pool and whirlpool, cutting edge cardio and strength equipment, functional turf training, a Onelife cardio cinema, Kids Club and much more. Onelife Fitness is working to change the health and wellness landscape of the Douglasville community.
Pelusi commented, “We are incredibly excited to open a new Onelife Fitness Sports Club in Douglasville, as we have been reminded during this challenging time that our personal health, both mental and physical, has never been more important. We need to keep moving and stay active, and we need to maintain bonds and connectivity to one another. We want to be part of the solution helping the Douglasville community by providing a haven for those who seek to live a healthier and happier life.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Ori, Pelusi, and their team and welcomed them to the DC Chamber, “We are thrilled to have your business located in Douglasville and to welcome you to the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for making fitness a fun and accessible option for the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to promoting and supporting OneLife Fitness for many years to come.”
For more information about OneLife Fitness and their new location, visit onelifefitness.com/gyms/Douglasville, or check out their new location at 9635 The Landing Dr. Douglasville, Ga 30135. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates @onelifefitnessdouglasville.
