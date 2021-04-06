US Fitness Holdings, LLC, has started construction on a new 50,000 square foot Onelife Fitness Sports Club in Douglasville.
Featuring three boutique studios, a 3,000 square foot Kids Club, an indoor saltwater pool, cutting edge cardio and strength equipment, functional turf training, a Onelife cardio cinema and much more, Onelife Fitness will change the health and wellness landscape of the Douglasville community.
The new Onelife Fitness Sports Club is scheduled to open in August and is located in the former Toys R Us in the Landing at Arbor Place adjacent to the Arbor Place Mall at the Chapel Hill Road and Douglas Boulevard intersection.
Onelife Fitness currently operates two locations in Douglasville (Chapel Hill and Hospital Drive) where citizens can receive a virtual tour of the new club and receive Founding Member pricing during this time. Citizens can also use the current facilities to get started on their fitness journey.
Onelife Fitness provides its award-winning, full service health clubs to communities in Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Missouri. This continues the company’s commitment and investment in bringing health and fitness to the Atlanta region.
“We are incredibly excited to open a new Onelife Fitness Sports Club in Douglasville, as we have been reminded during this challenging time that our personal health, both mental and physical, has never been more important,” said Jason Pelusi, Regional Vice President. “We need to keep moving and stay active, and we need to maintain bonds and connectivity to one another. We want to be part of the solution helping the Douglasville community by providing a haven for those who seek to live a healthier and happier life.”
The company has purchased and installed the latest AirPHX air and surface disinfectant system in all of its clubs, including this new location, in addition to their numerous safety measures. The AirPHX air filtration system works 24 hours around the clock disinfecting and sanitizing the air, equipment and surfaces all around the club.
“It’s our goal to provide the cleanest and safest clubs in the country. We have instituted rigorous cleaning schedules using medical grade disinfectants and hydrostatic cleaning technology and deployed sanitation stations throughout the clubs. In addition, we take the temperature of staff and members upon entering and follow all state, local and CDC guidelines. Fitness is vital to preventative health and boosting our immune systems and we’re working tirelessly to provide our members an outlet for physical and mental health in a safe and clean environment” explains Ori Gorfine, Chief Operating Officer.
In addition, the new Onelife Fitness Sports Club will be a unique modern design including heavy wood accents that define the cutting-edge look, feel and experience of Onelife Fitness clubs. The club will include:
• An expansive 3,000-square-foot kids club with a theater and indoor basketball court;
• An indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool;
• A signature Onelife Cardio Cinema;
• Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment;
• Boutique studio experience featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more;
• Elegant Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre, Hot Yoga and Pilates classes;
• State-of-the-art stadium-style spin studio with Coach by Color bikes;
• Large functional turf training area;
• Relax & Recover Studio with HydroMassage;
• Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms and more.
To learn more about the club, visit onelifefitness.com/gyms/Douglasville.
