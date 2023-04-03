The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is celebrating its favorite friends to ring in the spring, with the interpretations of five talented exhibiting artists.
The exhibit “Beloved Pets” will be on display April 6-27, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. on weekdays, with one giant Saturday reception celebration on April 8, 2-4 p.m., hosted by the Optimist Club of Douglas County. Receptions at the CAC are always free and open to the public.
Artists Susan Burns, Lacy Freeman, Piper Heaton, NancyJeanette Long, and Gwen Wong are the featured artists in the “Beloved Pets” exhibit. The artists show off their textures with painterly furs, fuzzes, scales, stripes and spots galore. Susan Burns uses spontaneity and intuition to capture the moments of gazing at nature. Lacy Freeman focuses on infusing each animal portrait with character with personality. Piper Heaton creates digital narratives of cats, nicknaming herself “Pie-purrr” and spotlighting the comfort of pets as a symbol of home. NancyJeanette Long unites realism with abstraction in interpretations of animals, sensitive to the individuality of “seeing”. Gwen Wong paints in a style reflecting childhood fables and fairy tale stories to depict beloved creatures as a trace of humanity. Beloved Pets is an exhibit that will have you declaring your favorite animal!
On Saturday, April 8, from 2-4 p.m., bring the family and friends out to the CAC to celebrate the whimsy. The event will serve up great entertainment: an egg hunt, free food generously provided by the Optimist Club of Douglas County, Kona Ice parked in the driveway, Meem’s Bakery (with animal treats for sale too!), balloon animals from Corinna Marozas of Fantastic Elastics Children Entertainment, real reptiles from Scaley Addictions, painting dogs with Douglas County Animal Shelter, and most importantly — a chance to meet the artists.
The opening reception of the “Beloved Pets” Exhibit is hosted by the Optimist Club of Douglas County. By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves. The Optimist Club is recognized worldwide as a premier volunteer organization that values all children and helps them develop their full potential. The Club’s purpose is to develop optimism as a life philosophy, promoting the Optimist Creed and promoting an active interest in all facets of community in the arenas of service, brotherhood, patriotism, ethics, encouragement, and well-being. For more information on getting involved in Douglas County’s Optimist Club, contact president Daisy Weddle at daisyweddle@hotmail.com
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
