The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is celebrating its favorite friends to ring in the spring, with the interpretations of five talented exhibiting artists.

The exhibit “Beloved Pets” will be on display April 6-27, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. on weekdays, with one giant Saturday reception celebration on April 8, 2-4 p.m., hosted by the Optimist Club of Douglas County. Receptions at the CAC are always free and open to the public.

