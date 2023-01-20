SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will hold an opening reception honoring Black History Month on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-7 p.m.
“Descendants Ascending” is an exhibit based on personal and societal history.
The five artists expressed their heritage and their eagerness not only to overcome but to inspire.
The reception will be hosted generously by DC Connection. Meet the talented artists and hear their stories. Enjoy the company of like-minded art lovers and experience the exhibit for yourself.
For younger audiences the CAC has created coloring pages based on a select number of pieces from the exhibit. You are invited to create a personal version of Mia Anika’s abstract pieces, and tell your own story.
Artists Tracy Murrell, Jess Hill, Francine Stowe-Sinkler, Jan Hollins, and Mia Anika celebrate heritage, history, female empowerment, and the undeniable stories within our blood.
“Descendants Ascending” is a show about transcendence above all else, of remembering the past while rising above, never to be better but to make those before us proud.
The showcase is an ode to the hands helping us climb and a striving to claim more and aim higher, being led by the DNA within, while forging one’s own path over time and blood and history.
Reverberating the theme of individuality is the variety of mediums in the exhibit, from painting to printmaking and textiles.
The DC Connection was founded by Helen Catron in 1990. During the past 24 years, the DC Connection has established, supported, and sponsored community events that enrich the cultural experience in the Arts. Particularly as it relates to African American culture and history.
For more information or to get involved, contact President Darlene Kimes at dlkimes@att.net.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
