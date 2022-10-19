Operation Christmas set for Dec. 10

Elf squad volunteers have been working to get ready for the eighth annual Operation Christmas Douglas County, which is scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. Families can now register children for Operation Christmas. To qualify, children must reside in Douglas County, be age 18 or younger, and receive free or reduced price lunch or WIC or other services from the Health Department or Educational System due to financial hardship. Visit theelfsquad.org/#/login to complete the registration form in English or Spanish.

