SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Optimist Club (DCOC) has not allowed the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic to interfere with its work for Douglas County’s kids.
On June 22 between thunderstorms and summer heat members convened in the local Department of Family and Children’s Services parking lot to deliver 110 essentials filled and decorated shoeboxes for kids in Foster Care.
DFCS Permanency Administrator Millicent Houston and Supervisor Sandra Hightower met the members in the DFCS parking lot where all were adhering to Covid-19 guidelines while the boxes were being unloaded.
Hightower thanked the members for their donation.
Houston explained what these donations mean to children who are entering Foster Care. She stated that often these children come to DFCS with nothing or very little.
Diane Connors, DCOC president commented, “Once our club became aware a few years ago of the needs of these kids, we knew we had to do something to let them know we care and we always want to support them.”
This year due to social distancing, the club initiated a shoebox decorating contest not only to fulfill the program objective but also to keep members engaged in a fun project. The shoeboxes contain hair combs and brushes, facial tissue, soap, washcloths, toothbrushes, personal hygiene products, drawstring bags to carry these and other belongings around, and a letter from the club with a message of optimism.
The DCOC due to the pandemic meets via conference call the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m., until it can resume its regular meetings. It continues to support the community through projects like this, diapers and wipes drive and the back-to-school Backpack project in the fall.
Persons interested in becoming club members should contact President D Connors at 770-947-1975.
