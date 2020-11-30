SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Optimist Club (DCOC) started its new fiscal year Oct. 1 with a very ambitious agenda. In doing so, it continued and expanded upon activities with longstanding partners such at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County and the New Manchester Elementary School.
Recognizing the importance of arts and culture in developing well-rounded children, DCOC continued its interaction with the Cultural Arts Council by placing an entry in the CAC’s annul scarecrow display with the theme “Expect Treats No Tricks ... Be Optimistic!” The entry remained on CAC grounds from Oct. 1-31. On Oct. 8 DCOC hosted the Sweetwater Camera Club’s reception at the CAC headed by event chair Shelia Harvey. The club used that opportunity also to support caterer chef Shu of Sankufa Catering awarding him a Certificate of Appreciation for his outstanding efforts in providing service to his community and exceptional cuisine for DCOC hosted events.
This year in addition to its delivery of 75 supply-filled backpacks to the students at the New Manchester Elementary School as previously reported, DCOC introduced a new project, “Acts of Kindness” meeting with school principal Keith Racine and Partners in Education (PIE) school representative and school counselor Kim Daniel. Members explained the project’s purpose which is to reinforce the school’s message to children regarding the importance of being kind to one another through the use of posters, monthly rewards, and a culminating award event all supplied and funded by DCOC. The project will run through May 2021 and has the potential to reach 880 students. To facilitate this project’s partnership, DCOC joined the ranks of other like-minded organizations and became a PIE member through the Chamber of Commerce and Douglas County School System.
President Diane Connors later commented, “We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to participate with others who too are working to make a better life for our children.”
Due to the pandemic the DCOC meets via teleconference every third Thursday and persons interested in joining should contact President Diane Connors to leave a message at 770-947-1975.
