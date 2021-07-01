The Douglas County Optimist Club (DCOC) does indeed love PIE. The Partners in Education (P.I.E.) kind of pie, that is, which is the organization DCOC became associated with through DCOC’s “adoption” of the New Manchester Elementary School (NMES) as one of its program recipients.
In taking on this relationship with NMES, it was necessary for DCOC to the join P.I.E. The Douglas County School System oversees the P.I.E. program. Its mission is to connect community resources with schools in the county “to ensure the academic success of students and prepare them for college and career.”
DCOC not only joined PIE but also created a board-level position as P.I.E Program Director headed by Diasy Weddle who has an extensive and comprehensive career in education both in the United States and abroad as educator and principal.
As a new P.I.E. associate and over the past few years, DCOC incorporated two programs to benefit NMES.
One was the back-to-school backpack program initiated by DCOC Board Member Mary Fleming. The other project was the “Acts of Kindness — Bee Kind” program initiated by DCOC Board Member Elvina Berry-Calland.
Both have proven to be exceptional successes for NMES such that this year NMES advanced DCOC’s “ Act of Kindness — Bee Kind” program for award during P.I.E.’s “End of the School Year Celebration and Awards” event.
While DCOC did not garner recognition from P.I.E. this time, DCOC attendees Lisa Martin, Mary Fleming and President Diane Connors were presented a plaque by NMES ‘s Kim Daniel, school counselor for the “Bee Kind” initiative.
President Connors commented, “DCOC provides support to our children solely for the purpose of enriching their lives. However, it is always so humbling and impactful when those efforts are recognized by others.”
DCOC continues to meet for the time being via teleconference every third Thursday. Persons interested in joining should contact President Diane Connors to leave a message at 770-947-1975.
— Staff report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.