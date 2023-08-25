Most of us are familiar with our Southern Magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora), which is native to the Southeastern United States.
This magnificent tree occurs in many locations in our area, having reseeded in wooded areas for years.
The Southern Magnolia can grow up to ninety feet, and its leaves can be seen in the woods throughout the winter months. If this magnolia is in your yard, you know that it has tremendous leaf drop.
The Southern Magnolia is usually found along bodies of water and near swamps. Other trees that grow nearby are sweetgum, water oak and tupelo. I suspect this is because their environmental needs are similar.
We love the magnolia’s large fragrant flowers in early summer, with their lemony-citrus smell. They do not produce real nectar, but secrete a sugary substance. Magnolias are at least 100 million years old and are a typical beetle flower. Because their flower is bowl shaped, beetles attracted to the sweet secretions accidentally pollinate the flowers. Most Southern Magnolias may not produce blooms until 8-10 years of age.
The flowers turn into red seeds, which the birds easily spread throughout local forests. Seeds are also eaten by squirrels, turkeys and possums.
Like other American flora, the French have taken it to Europe, and a magnolia tree was planted in Nantes in 1807.
The Southern Magnolia has also been taken to the northern United States, as well as many other countries. ‘Little Gem’, a dwarf cultivar, is now available at many nurseries and only grows to around 14 feet, making it ideal for many landscapes.
This cultivar will flower much faster than the Southern Magnolia, and is currently flowering now at the Post Road exit in Winston.
Another magnolia which grows in our state is the “Bigleaf Magnolia” (Magnolia macrophylla).
This tree is also known as the Umbrella Magnolia or the Cucumber Magnolia tree.
These can be large trees, growing over 100 feet tall. Generally, these magnolias grow in small pockets in the foothills of the Appalachian and in the Piedmont area. The Bigleaf Magnolia is often spread over an area, making pollination more difficult.
Flowers on this species are about a foot across, with seeds turning pink after flower bloom. It is important that these are not collected from the wild. Instead, collect the seeds and follow numerous instructions online for germination.
This magnolia is native, but difficult to use in the landscape due to its large leaves. Although the Big Leaf Magnolia will grow in full sun, it seems to prefer partial shade. You’ll see it growing along Highway 140 near Waleska, Georgia. Blooms may not appear on this variety for about 12 years. This magnolia can be planted in lawns, but needs protection from pollutants and strong winds. It may be deciduous in some areas due to climate conditions.
The third magnolia I’m familiar with is Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana). I first saw this tree in my brother’s yard in Panama City and brought one home with me. On a recent visit to Birmingham, I observed Sweetbays growing alongside city streets and performing very well.
Sweetbay Magnolia can be either evergreen or deciduous, growing up to 100 feet tall. I wonder if the landscaper who planted this tree in Birmingham was aware of its future height. The flowers on the Sweetbay are much smaller, usually 3-4 inches wide. The flowers smell like vanilla, unlike other magnolias.
Like other native trees, the Sweetbay Magnolia was sent to England by John Banister. It was sent to Bishop Compton, and it was the first magnolia to be cultivated in England.
There are a number of cultivars of all three of the above magnolias, and some nurseries may carry all three. Look for a native nursery to find the best of the original natives.
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com
