special to the sentinel
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for January features the creative works by Kristie Brooks Paige.
Paige is a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She majored in Fashion Illustration and had her first one-woman exhibition at the age
of 21 in Roanoke, Va.
After moving to Georgia, she became an apparel graphic designer and is the owner of The Art
Host, a mobile paint party business. She currently provides painting parties
with the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County and is raising her two boys.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.