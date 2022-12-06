The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County features festive items by Kristie Brooks Paige. Hand-painted cards and Christmas canvas kits are available through Dec. 23.
Paige is a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She majored in Fashion Illustration and had her first one-woman exhibition at the age of 21 in Roanoke, Virginia. After moving to Georgia, she became an apparel graphic designer and is the owner of The Art Host, a mobile paint party business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.