Painting with a Twist operator, Eriel Dunnam, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their two-year anniversary by holding a DC Chamber Member Milestone on June 3rd. Painting with a Twist is a fun and interactive art studio for anyone interested in painting! Painting with a Twist is located at 9453 GA-5 in Douglasville.
Painting with a Twist started from humble beginnings in 2007 when two enterprising women, Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, decided to do their part to rebuild their Hurricane Katrina devastated community in Louisiana. They wanted to create an escape for people to come together and have a little fun amidst the chaos - and that's precisely what they did! Their mission at Painting with a Twist is simple: To provide a care-free escape while making a difference in people's lives, and that is what they are doing here in Douglas County.
Painting with a Twist provides a variety of services to meet people and give back to the community, “one painting at a time”. Once a month, the Painting with a Twist studio hosts a painting event that raises funds for a local or regional nonprofit organization. It's a fun and creative way to give back and support the causes we love. Organization-wide, Painting with a Twist has donated over $5 million to nonprofit organizations across the nation, such as Habitat for Humanity, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
No creative or artistic skills are needed. Painting with a Twist is all about connecting with friends over a glass of wine, your favorite snacks, and a night of laughs. It’s simple! Find an event, make a reservation, and head over to Painting with a Twist in Douglasville!
Douglas County Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated the Painting with a Twist team, “Congratulations on two years in Douglas! We are so honored to support your organization and celebrate that you have not only been in operation for two years, but that you have thrived during the pandemic! I look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries in the future as we support you as a place where businesses thrive! ”
For more information about Painting with a Twist, contact them at 678-324-8315 or visit their website at PaintingWithATwist.Com/Studio/Douglasville. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @Twistdouglasville.
