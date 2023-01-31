Nichols Gala

Douglasville City Councilwoman Nycole Miller, Mayor Rochelle Robinson, Family Treatment Court graduate Christian Burrell, Commission Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones and retired Juvenile Court Judge Peggy Walker pose for a picture during the Nichols Center's inaugural gala last year. This year's gala is planned for Feb. 25.

 Special to the Sentinel

Nichols Center, Inc is hosting its annual fundraising gala, Paradise: Living in Wellness and Recovery, Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Douglasville Conference Center.

Awards will be presented to individuals making an impact in mental health in west Georgia. It is expected to attract more than 150 attendees along with local politicians and guest speakers from state and local organizations.

Trending Videos