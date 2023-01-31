Nichols Center, Inc is hosting its annual fundraising gala, Paradise: Living in Wellness and Recovery, Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Awards will be presented to individuals making an impact in mental health in west Georgia. It is expected to attract more than 150 attendees along with local politicians and guest speakers from state and local organizations.
The Nichols Center has been serving Douglasville since 2013 by helping families heal through wellness and recovery. Their mission for the community wellness center located in Downtown Douglasville is to serve families through free mental health support and community programs.
“We are excited to host the Gala and to showcase all of the good work that is done on behalf of the residents of Douglas County” said Tara Nichols, executive director of the Center.
Nichols went on to say: “The annual gala fundraising event helps the center with a multitude of programs that include: Building a NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) affiliate for Douglas County; Providing Suicide Intervention Trainings to Douglas County first responders and citizens; Crisis Intervention Team Collaborative to respond to the local mental health crisis; Partnerships with Douglasville Police Department for Parenting Support Class; Free mental health support groups such as Healing Relationships, Peer Grief & Recovery Support Groups, Art Journaling, Veteran & First Responders Support; Gap Service Scholarships to those in recovery based programs who are working to build mental health practices; Create mental health focused community gardens."
For more information about Nichols Center or how you can support the gala through sponsorship or purchase tickets visit https://www.nicholscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.