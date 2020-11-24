The Douglas County Superior Court held its inaugural graduation for the Parental Accountability Court (PAC) on Nov. 6.
The program celebrated the participant after she successfully completed the program by meeting her child support obligations and achieving goals that were set to help her improve her economic and social well-being. The program was conducted virtually, but after all her hard work, the graduate, Crystal Scruggs was determined to be present and in-person.
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams and PAC Presiding Judge Michelle Harrison kicked off the program by sharing a few words about the program and welcoming guests and participants.
Gov. Brian Kemp, who is an avid supporter of the Parental Accountability Court programs, shared words of encouragement via video. In addition, two of the current participants shared words of encouragement, words about what the program means to them, and the progress they have made since participating in the program.
Following the presentations, Harrison and Coordinator Katrina Devine Weaver presented the graduate with her Certificate of Completion.
Scruggs is well on her way to continued success. She is working and is currently enrolled at the University of Phoenix pursing a bachelor’s degree in business.
The Douglas County PAC program began in February 2019. It is a partnership between the Douglas County Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Child Support Services. The program seeks to address underlying issues that make it difficult for non-custodial parents to pay child support while providing the judges with an alternative to incarceration in civil contempt cases.
This program stands as a beacon in Douglas County, and is here to help parents and children. Judge Adams confidently stated that Scruggs may be the first graduate, but she certainly will not be the last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.