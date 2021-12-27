SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Parental Accountability Court (P.A.C.) graduation was held on Dec. 3 in Juvenile Courtroom 2 before the Honorable Michelle G. Harrison, by Designation from the Douglas County Superior Courts.
P.A.C. is a branch of the Department of Human Services through the Division of Child Support Services and implements accountability courts throughout Georgia.
This program is designed to assist non-custodial parents to eliminate arrearages from their child support obligations and to maintain consistency in those payments.
This is a voluntary program available through the Superior Court and Child Support Services of the county. It provides an opportunity for individuals facing possible incarceration for failure to pay their court-ordered child support obligations. It helps the non-custodial parent with employment opportunities, mental health, or community assistance support, and avoids the undue costs associated with incarceration for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
The P.A.C. program helps support our community and its children who live in a single-parent home.
To be eligible for graduation, participants must obtain or maintain employment, seek appropriate community services for treatment, if recommended, pay any child support arrearages, and maintain consistent current support payments for a minimum of six months.
The program requires a minimum of 18 months of participation to graduate. Douglas County’s PAC program was established in February 2019 and ran through the Douglas County Juvenile Court by designation from the Douglas County Superior Courts.
