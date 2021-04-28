SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Parents across Douglas County and surrounding areas have enjoyed getting a date night or night to themselves because of the new program “Parents Night Out” with Boundary Waters Aquatic Center.
This program allows parents to drop their children off in a safe environment for three hours. During the three hours the children get dinner, arts and crafts or class time, one hour of swim time, and popcorn and a movie to wind down and wait for their parents.
This past Parents Night Out in April 2021 the kids got to enjoy a Generation Pound Class by Sazon Fitness, taught by Ingrid Perez Martin, where she incorporated fitness with dancing.
The weather was beautiful, and the kids enjoyed the class. April was also the most popular night out as we opened it up to 27 kids instead of 20.
“We are looking forward to growing the program in the upcoming months and seeing all the kids back at the pool,” said Heather Rice, aquatics coordinator at Boundary Waters Aquatic Center.
Registration for the May 7 Parents Night Out is taking place now. Visit www.Douglascountyparks.com to register.
