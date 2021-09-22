Parks and Rec hosts first 'Nature Night' program

At the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's first ever “Nature Night” program on Sept. 16, guests had the opportunity to get an up-close view of a snake and turtle.
The program was put on by the Chattahoochee Nature Center (CNC), which focuses on resident animal care, public education, and rehabilitation.
Located in Roswell, the CNC focuses on educational outreach that engages students’ natural curiosity.
Samantha, a naturalist from the center, used her expertise to provide countless facts about these reptiles and their importance in the natural environment. Along with these live animals, Samantha also engaged children with animal artifacts which they were able to explore.
With the help of Chattahoochee Nature Center, Parks and Rec guests walked away with a greater appreciation of the nature surrounding us right here in the local community.
This event took place at Deer Lick Park and was the first conducted by the Boundary Waters Activity Center staff.
While the new facility is not open yet, Parks and Rec expects it to be in the very near future.
Parks and Rec looks forward to having a center that will allow them to host programs for the Douglas County community. Residents should expect a variety of unique activities and events, as well as favorites such as basketball, volleyball, pickleball, etc.
To stay up to day with Parks and Rec happenings, follow them on Facebook (Douglas County Parks & Recreation) and Instagram (Douglas County Parks and Rec.)
