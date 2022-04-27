Since the grand opening of Boundary Waters Activity Center in October of 2021, the staff has focused on providing unique and meaningful programs to the citizens of Douglas County.
While brainstorming, Tashia Mosley, Program Coordinator at Boundary Waters Activity Center, remembered a time when she had a mentor that helped her shape her future. This set off the idea of facilitating her own mentoring program with young women in the local community.
Understanding the importance of these women having mentors to seek guidance from, Tashia set “Girls Guide” in motion.
Wanting this to be a well-rounded program, Tashia set up an array of lessons utilizing local leaders and experts.
Zumba instructors led the young women in exercises, an accountant led an activity which taught them how to budget, and an artist led them in painting a memory that will be a permanent memento of their time together.
This is a fraction of the activities these young women of Douglas County participated in through Girls Guide, as Tashia has now completed two four-week programs.
The success of Girls Guide is evident and inspired fellow program coordinators Cole Chambless (Boundary Waters Activity Center) and Kenny Mbagwu (Boundary Waters Aquatic Center) to create a similar program for young men titled “Boys to Men.”
Boys to Men followed an identical format as Girls Guide, bringing in external organizations to conduct a variety of activities for our teen boys.
This program was five weeks in length and included activities and topics such as changing tires, anti-bullying, goal setting, police interactions, and visiting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to get a behind-the-scenes look at what jail is actually like.
The goal of Boys to Men was to provide valuable life lessons to these teen boys that they can hopefully take with them and reflect on as they transition into manhood.
Tashia, Cole, and Kenny are extremely proud of both the mentoring programs they created as well as all who participated.
"It was a pleasure for our coordinators to get to know these girls and boys and provide them with lessons and values that will make a meaningful impact on themselves and others around them," said Chad Griffin, assistant director of Douglas County Parks and Recreation. "Together, our coordinators hope Girls Guide, Boys to Men, and all programs they create will have a lasting impression on Douglas County for years to come."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.